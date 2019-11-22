Graham Norton to host BAFTA Film Awards in February

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Graham Norton will host the 2020 BAFTA Film Awards.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced in a press release Friday that Norton, 56, will host the EE British Academy Film Awards in February.

The BAFTAs, which celebrate British and international film talent, will take place Feb. 2 at Royal Albert Hall in London. The awards show will air on BBC One.

Norton replaces actress and television personality Joanna Lumley, who hosted the 2018 and 2019 ceremonies. Norton has previously hosted the BAFTA Television Awards, most recently in May.

"I'm absolutely delighted that Graham Norton will host the EE British Academy Film Awards," BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry said. "He will bring his brilliance and unique brand of humor to the role."

Norton is known for hosting the BBC talk show The Graham Norton Show, which debuted in 2007.

"I'm delighted to be taking the helm of the biggest night in British Film, the audience at the Royal Albert Hall will be the biggest sofa I've ever faced," Norton said. "I'm honored to be following in the fabulous footsteps of Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley."

BAFTA confirmed the news in a tweet Friday.

"We're so excited that the brilliant Graham Norton will be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020," the post reads.