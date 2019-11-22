Alison Brie, Stephanie Beatriz and Elizabeth Banks, from left to right, attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Elizabeth Banks discussed backlash to her using a gestational surrogate to carry sons Magnus and Felix. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Mom-of-two Elizabeth Banks feels "judged" for using surrogacy to conceive her children.

The 45-year-old actress, producer and director covers the new issue of Porter magazine, and discussed backlash to her using a gestational surrogate in the interview.

Banks has two sons, Felix, 8, and Magnus, 7, with her husband, writer and producer Max Handelman. Banks said she used surrogacy because of her "broken belly," and remarked on growing conversation about infertility issues.

"Women's reproductive issues were things you would whisper about in small circles," the star said. "[Now] there's #ShoutYourAbortion and IVF Facebook groups."

"I definitely think I'm still judged for what I've done and that people don't understand my choices, but I don't feel I owe anybody any explanation," she said. "And, if my story helps people feel less alone on their journey, then I'm grateful for that."

Banks previously discussed her infertility struggles in a blog post following Felix's birth.

"The one true hurdle I've faced in life is that I have a broken belly," she said. "After years of trying to get pregnant, exploring the range of fertility treatments, all unsuccessful, our journey led us to gestational surrogacy: we make a 'baby cake' and bake it in another woman's 'oven.'"

Banks remarked on surrogacy after Magnus' birth in 2012.

"This experience has exceeded all expectations, taught us a great deal about generosity and gratitude, and established a relationship that will last a lifetime," she said.

Banks wrote, directed, produced and stars in the new film Charlie's Angels, which opened in theaters last week. The movie, which co-stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, received mixed reviews and has yet to recoup its budget.

"Well, if you're going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I'm proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it's in the world," Banks tweeted Monday.