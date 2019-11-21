Sam Hunt arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 2016. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sam Hunt was arrested on Thursday on charges of driving under the influence. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Country star Sam Hunt was arrested in Nashville on Thursday for driving under the influence and possessing an open container.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed the arrest to Billboard.

Hunt was released from custody on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.

The singer was stopped by police after his vehicle was spotted by drivers going the wrong way and swerving in and out of his lane on Nashville's Ellington Parkway. Two open containers were found in his car.

Hunt consented to a breath test which found that he had a blood alcohol content of 0.173. The 34-year-old said he consumed alcohol and had trouble providing his license to officers, the arrest warrant stated.