Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Valve released on Thursday a gameplay trailer for Half-Life: Alyx, a new virtual reality title that takes place between the events of the renowned Half-Life and Half-Life 2.

The clip features Alyx Vance exploring and fighting off Combine forces inside City 17 which has been occupied by the invading aliens.

Half-Life: Alyx will explore how Alyx and her father Dr. Eli Vance form a resistance movement against The Combine.

Valve, the company behind Steam, says that the title is a full-length game that was built from the ground up for VR. Players will be able to lean around walls, rummage through shelves to find ammo and hack into alien interfaces.

The game uses SteamVR and is compatible with PC-based VR headsets including the Valve Index, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Windows Mixed Reality. Owners of the Valve Index headset will get Half-Life Alyx for free.

The original Half-Life was released in 1998 with Half-Life 2 arriving in 2004. Two expansions were released with the last one, Episode 2, coming in 2007.

Half-Life 2: Episode 2 ended on a cliffhanger ending with fans wanting a conclusion to the series ever since.