Freida Pinto attends the Glamour Women of the Year gala in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Freida Pinto (R) got engaged to her boyfriend, photographer Cory Tran (L). File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Freida Pinto is engaged to be married.

The 35-year-old actress announced in an Instagram post Thursday that she got engaged to her boyfriend, photographer Cory Tran.

Pinto and Tran's engagement coincided with Tran's 33rd birthday.

"It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense," Pinto wrote.

"You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart," she added. "Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!"

Tran confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"The best birthday present I could've asked for. Fiancé," he wrote.

Actresses Jamie Chung, Michelle Monaghan, Priyanka Bose and Preeti Desai were among those to congratulate Pinto and Tran in the comments.

"Yesssssssss!!!!"Monagan wrote, adding several heart emojis.

"I am so excited, Wifey gonna be a real wifey! Love you two moooooooonkeys," Desai added.

Pinto previously dated her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel.

In addition to Slumdog Millionaire, Pinto is known for the films Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Immortals and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. She will star in Love, Wedding, Repeat with Olivia Munn and Sam Claflin.