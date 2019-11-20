Julie Andrews recalls watching orgy scene with Blake Edwards

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Julie Andrews say she once watched an "unbelievable" orgy scene with husband Blake Edwards.

The 84-year-old actress shared the funny memory of Edwards, who died at age 88 in December 2010, during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Andrews said she was on the set of the movie 10 when Edwards, the director, called her over to witness the incredible sight.

"I think my character in 10 had to look through a telescope and see that my boyfriend, sweet Dudley Moore, was in fact invading a neighbor's house where they were having an orgy," the star recalled.

"There was a day when Blake was shooting the orgy, and he said, 'Julie, you've just got to come over here. It's an unbelievable sight,'" she said. "So I went dashing over, of course I did."

Andrews said Blake had hired a number of people who were "really very at ease" with filming the orgy scene.

"I walked in, and everybody was stark naked and lying around very happy and casually and treating it perfectly normally," the actress said. "There was sweet Dudley in the middle of it all, and you know, he wasn't very tall. Blake put him between two enormously statuesque ladies, so he was completely naked and these two ladies were naked, but their bums were up here and Dudley's was down here."

"So sweet," she added. "It was more adorable than anything else, because Dudley was adorable."

Andrews and Edwards were married 41 years and have two daughters, Amy and Joanna. Andrews discussed Edwards and the director's battle with depression in her memoir, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, released in October.

"Blake was the most charismatic and interesting fellow you could possibly meet," the star wrote. "He was hilariously funny and had such a dark sense of humor that just put me away, that I loved so much."

"But he was also, at times, a very depressive personality and had a very difficult time," she added.

Andrews is known for starring in such films as The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins and The Princess Diaries. She said on Watch What Happens Live in October that she "loved" the Mary Poppins sequel, Mary Poppins Returns.