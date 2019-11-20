Dwayne Johnson, Lady Gaga join Oprah Winfrey on Weight Watchers tour

Former first lady Michelle Obama hosting the Becoming tour, An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama on May 10. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Dwayne Johnson will be a special guest on Oprah Winfrey's Weight Waters tour along with Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson, Lady Gaga, former first lady Michelle Obama and more will be special guests on Oprah Winfrey's upcoming Weight Watchers Reimagined arena tour.

Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Lopez and Gayle King will also appear on the tour to have intimate, one-on-one conversations with Winfrey.

The tour, titled Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, will feature the television personality sharing the ups and downs of her wellness journey while helping audiences develop their own action plans for 2020 through motivating conversations.

Winfrey will be kicking things off on Jan. 4 at the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale before it wraps up on March 7 at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Tickets are on sale now.

Gaga will be the first featured guest during the Ft. Lauderdale show followed by Fey at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., on Jan. 11, Schumer at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Jan. 18, Johnson at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Jan. 25, Obama at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, Ross at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Feb. 15, Hudson at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Feb. 22, Lopez at The Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 29 and King at the Pepsi Center in Denver on March 7.

Each show will feature Julianne Hough leading audiences into a movement and exercise experience.

Winfrey is holding the tour in conjunction with Weight Watchers Reimagined, also referred to as WW. Over $1 million of the tour proceeds will benefit WW Good which brings fresh, healthy food to undeserved communities worldwide.