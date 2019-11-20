Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande had a happy reunion with two of her former Victorious co-stars.

The 26-year-old singer and actress reunited with Elizabeth Gillies and Matt Bennett during her concert Tuesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Grande and Gillies performed the Victorious song "Give It Up" for the crowd. In addition, Bennett played guitar, and joined Grande and Gillies onstage during Grande's song "Thank U, Next."

Grande shared a photo with Gillies and Bennett on Instagram. She also posted several photos and videos on Instagram Stories.

"atlanta was the best one love u. @victoriajustice @leonthomas @jogia @daniellamonet look how special this is," she wrote, tagging Victoria Justice, Leon Thomas III, Avan Jogia and Daniella Monet. "we love you and wish you all could have been here tonight."

Grande previously reunited with Bennett and Leon Thomas III at her Halloween party in October.

Grande, Gillies and Bennett played Cat Valentine, Jade West and Robbie Shapiro on Victorious, which had a four-season run on Nickelodeon from 2010 to 2013.

Gillies said on the Zach Sang Show in January that she would "absolutely" do an official Victorious reunion.

"I think we should do it sooner than later because the 10-year anniversary is coming up," the actress said.

"I can't say I'm available, but I want to," she added. "I'm down, pending my availability."