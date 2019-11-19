Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart will release a "real" and "raw" new Netflix docu-series in December.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian said in an Instagram video Tuesday that his docu-series Don't [Expletive] This Up will premiere on the streaming service Dec. 27.

The docu-series consists of six episodes and follows Hart in his day-to-day life. The show charts the ups and downs of Hart's recent personal and professional life, including his Oscars controversy.

Hart stepped down as Oscars host in December 2018 after his past homophobic tweets re-surfaced online. The posts, dating back to 2011, have since been deleted.

"I'm releasing a documentary with Netflix," Hart says in the video. "It's a look into my life over the last year and a half. Which has been a hell of a roller coaster -- peaks, hills, valleys, ups, downs. It's as real, as raw, as transparent as you can be, and something I think people need to see."

"Always looking for ways to improve and progress and this documentary was one of the ways I felt I could do that," he added.

The docu-series also features interviews with Hart's friends and family, archival footage from his childhood and early days in stand-up comedy.

Hart previously released a stand-up comedy special with Netflix, Irresponsible, in April.

In addition to the docu-series, Hart will star in Jumanji: The Next Level, which opens in theaters Dec. 13. The film will screen in select theaters alongside The Game Awards on Dec. 12.

Hart was injured in a car crash in September. Hart's friend, producer Jared Black, was driving the car with his fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, and Hart as passengers. Authorities attributed the crash to reckless driving in October.