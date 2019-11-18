Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Developer and publisher Capcom is set to release a new version of Street Fighter V titled Champion Edition and a new character for the fighting game, Gill.

Champion Edition, announced on Sunday, will include a large selection of additional content made for Street Fighter V since its launch in 2016 including access to 40 characters, 34 stages, over 200 costumes and additional game modes.

The new version of the game also brings new V-Skills for every character with Capcom also promising a balance update and gameplay improvements.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, will be released for the PlayStation 4 and PC on Feb. 14 for $29.99. Owners of the game can upgrade it to Champion Edition now for $24.99.

Gill, of Street Fighter III fame, is the latest character coming to the game. Capcom released a gameplay trailer of Gill that features the fighter using his fire and ice abilities to punish opponents.

Gill will be available for Street Fighter V in December.

"Typically plotting behind the scenes, he is now ready to reveal himself to the world, as he sets out to fulfill the prophecy that the Secret Society has coveted since ancient times," reads the synopsis for Gill.