Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Retired Olympic figure skater Sasha Cohen is going to be a mom.

The 35-year-old former athlete announced in an Instagram post Sunday that's she's expecting her first child with her fiancé, Geoffrey Lieberthal.

Cohen shared the news by posting a photo from her baby shower. The picture shows Cohen in a formfitting dress as she holds up a balloon reading "baby."

"Geoff and I are so excited to welcome a little one into the world! Thank you to everyone in our lives for making today such a memorable one," she captioned the post.

Cohen and Lieberthal got engaged during a trip to Paris, France, in October. Cohen showed her engagement ring in a photo with Lieberthal on Oct. 19.

In addition, Cohen celebrated her birthday Oct. 26. She reflected on the past year and shared her hopes for the future in an Instagram post the next day.

"I feel incredibly grateful to celebrate my birthday this year with good friends and my fiancé. I think I'm a little wiser, more resilient, and closer to figuring out (and prioritizing) the things that really matter in life. Wishing this year is as good as the last," Cohen wrote.

Cohen competed at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy, where she won a silver medal. She retired at age 25 in 2010, and reflected on the experience in an essay for The New York Times in 2018.

"What I didn't appreciate then was that win or lose, every Olympic athlete faces a kind of mortality when his or her career ends. The transition to 'normal life' is difficult -- for some it is emotionally devastating -- and even Olympic gold medals can't protect you," Cohn wrote.

"If there is one thing I have learned in my own post-Olympics life, it is the importance of finding new goals, a new sense of purpose," she said. "There are endless ways to find purpose and meaning after the Olympics. Just give yourself some time. Learn to live for the process again without being defined by the results, the way you did when you first started your sport.