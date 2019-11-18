Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey has released on Instagram a photo of herself and her twins, 8-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe, hanging out with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

The photo, released on Sunday, features the group posing together while Moroccan wears a Deadpool mask next to Reynolds who portrays the Marvel hero.

"Rocky snuck up on an unsuspecting couple wearing a Deadpool mask. Will they ever recover?" Carey captioned the image.

"Whoa. My vision board became a photo," Reynolds said in a comment.

Carey shares Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. Reynolds and Lively confirmed the birth of their third daughter in October. The pair are also parents to James, 4 and Inez, 3.

Carey has recently released a 25th anniversary edition of her hit holiday album, Merry Christmas alongside a new music video for her song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You."