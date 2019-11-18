Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero has announced on Instagram that she is expecting her second child with husband David Fumero of Power fame.

"Oh yeah, I'm hella pregnant. To be honest, I haven't felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and... I don't feel that cute?" the actress said on Sunday alongside a photo of herself displaying her baby bump.

"But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker... so I feel a little bit cute today. #herewegoagain #babyboynumerodos," she continued.

Melissa Fumero and David Fumero are already parents to 3-year-old son Enzo who arrived in March 2016.

The couple met on the set of One Life to Live and were married in 2007.

Melissa Fumero portrays Amy Santiago on Brooklyn Nine-Nine with NBC recently renewing the comedy series for an eighth season.