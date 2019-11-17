Derek Hough undergoes emergency appendectomy

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Television personality and dancer Derek Hough is recovering from an emergency appendectomy this weekend.

"Woke up at 3am with a severe and a sharp pain in my abdomen. Knew something wasn't right. Turned out it was appendicitis and had surgery to remove my appendix straight away. This is me immediately after, still a little(a lot) medicated, giving @hayley.erbert a (sexy) little dance. Me: Is this doing it for you babe? Hayley: So hot. Thank you for lying to me babe ;)" the 34-year-old Dancing with the Stars alum captioned a brief video on Instagram.

The clip shows Hough looking miserable and wearing a hospital gown, but trying to make the best of the bad situation.

Hough is a judge on the competition show World of Dance. He is dating dancer Hayley Erbert.