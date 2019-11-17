Ailing Ariana Grande may have to postpone shows

Singer Ariana Grande performs "Be Alright" during the March for Our Lives rally in 2018 in Washington, D.C. File Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Pop star Ariana Grande has announced via social media that she has been sick for the past three weeks and may have to postpone some dates on her Sweetener concert tour.

"Hi my loves so I'm still very sick," the 26-year-old singer said in an Instagram Stories post Saturday.

"I've been sick since the last London show. I don't know how it's possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I'm just in a lot of pain and it's difficult to breathe during the show. ... I just really don't know what's happening with my body right now and need to figure it out."

She also responded to a fan on Twitter who praised her for trying to put on a good show even though she was feeling under the weather.

"Thank u my love. my head was literally beyond pounding. throat too. but this makes me happy to read. i love y'all and can't tell u how much i appreciate your kindness. i'll keep u posted," Grande tweeted.

Grande said she is "doing everything i possibly can to pull through" by taking medication and is on IV drips.

She was scheduled to perform in Lexington, Ky., on Sunday. Her world tour is listed as ending on Dec. 22 in Los Angeles.