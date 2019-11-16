Kate Beckinsale laughs off Jamie Foxx dating buzz in Instagram post

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale denied rumors she is dating Ray Oscar winner Jamie Foxx in an Instagram post.

"Lads night at #hfpa party with @therealadewale @iamjamiefoxx and @jsauluck. I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them. Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that's true I've got a hell of a problem," Beckinsale captioned a photo of her with Foxx and Lost actor Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje.

UsMagazine.com reported that Foxx and Beckinsale sparked romance speculation after they were photographed together at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globe Ambassadors party Thursday.

Beckinsale recently dated Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. She was married to filmmaker Les Wiseman 2004-19 and has a 20-year-old daughter with her former long-term partner Michael Sheen.