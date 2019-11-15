Robert Irwin (L) and Terri Irwin attend the TIME 100 Next gala on Thursday. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Robert Irwin attends the TIME 100 Next gala on Thursday. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Robert Irwin is "so stoked" for sister Bindi Irwin's wedding to Chandler Powell.

The 15-year-old television personality and photographer discussed Bindi Irwin's upcoming nuptials while attending the TIME 100 Next gala Thursday in New York.

Irwin said in a red carpet interview with People that it was an honor to be asked to walk Bindi Irwin down the aisle on her wedding day.

"Oh, I was just so, so stoked," Irwin said of his sister's request. "I was so excited and really honored for her to ask me to walk her down the aisle."

"I think it's going to be such a wonderful day, such a great celebration," he added. "Chandler is absolutely perfect. I can't fault him, he's awesome."

Bindi Irwin and Powell got engaged on Bindi Irwin's 21st birthday in July. Bindi Irwin said on Good Morning America in September that her wedding dress pays tribute to her mom Terri Irwin's gown.

Irwin and Bindi Irwin are the son and daughter of Terri Irwin and late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin. Irwin brought Terri Irwin to the TIME 100 Next gala, where he was honored as one of 100 rising stars who are shaping the future in their fields.

Irwin discussed Steve Irwin's legacy and views on climate change in an interview with TIME at the event.

"The amazing thing with our dad was that he was talking about climate change and the effects that it had kind of before it was as popular as it is now," the star said. "He was definitely ahead of his time."

"Right now is what's going to affect the generations to come. We see in Australia even back home some of the effects on our native life and habitat at the moment," he added. "We definitely have to act quickly."