Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Actress, writer and producer Lena Waithe is a married woman.

The 35-year-old star said on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she secretly married her fiancée and longtime love, Alana Mayo.

Waithe told guest host John Legend that she and Mayo married at a courthouse wedding in San Francisco.

"We snuck and did it, you know," the actress said. "We didn't make any announcements."

"We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse. Got married right in front of Harvey Milk's bust," she added. "[It was] her idea, as all good things are. And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, 'We should get married there.' And I said, 'Cool, I'm down.'"

Waithe reflected on San Francisco City Hall and Milk's legacy as a gay rights activist, saying the location has "so much history" in the LGBT community.

"It was a humbling day to marry someone so amazing, but also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that," she said.

Waithe and Mayo got engaged on Thanksgiving in 2017. Waithe said in an episode of Complex's Sneaker Shopping that she proposed to Mayo in Tokyo and received a pair of engagement sneakers instead of a ring.

"We got engaged in Tokyo on Thanksgiving," Waithe shared. "She said like, 'Lena, I want to get you a ring.' And it was like, 'Uhh, that's not really my vibe.'"

"We were out shopping and there was a particular brand [of shoes] that is only available in Tokyo," she said. "She was like, 'I want to give you these pair of sneakers.' And I was like, 'Okay, cool!' They are my engagement sneakers and I only wear them on special occasions."

Waithe co-starred with Aziz Ansari on the Netflix series Master of None. She also created the Showtime series The Chi, which was renewed for a third season in April.