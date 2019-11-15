Malaysian shoedesigner Jimmy Choo attends the world premiere of "Basic instinct 2: Risk Addiction" at Vue, Leicester Square in London on March 15, 2006. He turns 71 on November 15. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Ed Asner attends the Carousel of Hope Ball presented by Mercedes-Benz at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on October 11, 2014. The actor turns 90 on November 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Pope Nicholas V in 1397

-- British astronomer William Herschel, discoverer of the planet Uranus, in 1738

-- Artist Georgia O'Keeffe in 1887

-- World War II German Gen. Erwin Rommel in 1891

-- TV personality/retired Judge Joseph Wapner in 1919

-- Actor Ed Asner in 1929 (age 90)

-- Author J.G. Ballard in 1930

-- Pop singer Petula Clark in 1932 (age 87)

-- Actor Yaphet Kotto in 1939 (age 80)

-- Actor Sam Waterston in 1940 (age 79)

-- Conductor Daniel Barenboim in 1942 (age 77)

-- Fashion designer Jimmy Choo in 1948 (age 71)

-- Actor Beverly D'Angelo in 1951 (age 68)

-- Wrestler Randy Savage in 1952

-- Musician Kevin Eubanks in 1957 (age 62)

-- Actor Jonny Lee Miller in 1972 (age 47)

-- Rock musician Chad Kroeger in 1974 (age 45)

-- Actor Sean Murray in 1977 (age 42)

-- Golf champion Lorena Ochoa in 1981 (age 38)

-- Actor Winston Duke in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Shailene Woodley in 1991 (age 28)