Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Eva Amurri and her husband, Kyle Martino, have called it quits.

The 34-year-old actress announced her separation from Martino, 38, in an Instagram post Friday after eight years of marriage.

Amurri and Martino are parents to daughter Marlowe Mae, 5, and son Major James, 3, and are expecting their third child. Amurri shared news of the split alongside a family photo.

"Our family is starting down a new path. After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple," the star captioned the post. "We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another."

"We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together. We have realized overtime that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship," she said. "We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family."

Martino, a sports commentator and retired soccer player, shared the same post on his own account.

The news comes just two weeks after Amurri and Martino's eighth wedding anniversary. The pair marked the occasion Oct. 29 by dedicating posts to each other on Instagram.

"Eight Years of Marriage," Amurri wrote. "Thank you for going through the good, the bad, and the ugly by my side. Thank you for the 3 best gifts I could ever ask for. I love you!"

"Thanks for being able to see the funny side of the craziness of sharing a life with me. Through all the ups and downs you've stayed a rock for us all. Thank you for that," Martino said. "8 years ago I decided to walk across a room, that day saved my life. Happy anniversary babe, I love you."

In addition, Amurri and Martino celebrated Halloween together as a family Oct. 31. Amurri, Marlowe and Major dressed up as a witch, vampire and cat, while Martino sported a big pumpkin costume.

"Can you guess who was away on a business trip when the costumes were chosen??? Best Sport award to @kylemartino! And best night for a spooky time. It turned out to be beautiful! Happy Halloween!" Amurri captioned a photo on Instagram.

Amurri and Martino had announced in September that they are expecting their third child.

Amurri is the daughter of actress Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri. She has appeared on Californication, How I Met Your Mother and the miniseries The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, and co-starred with Sarandon in the film Mothers and Daughters.