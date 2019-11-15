Nov. 15 (UPI) -- CM Punk discussed his return to the world of professional wrestling and his new role on WWE Backstage in a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

The video, released on Friday, was filmed right before Punk made his surprise appearance on Backstage, the first time he had been seen on WWE programming since January 2014.

"I wouldn't even be able to tell you with a straight face that I wasn't nervous at all. It's a space that I haven't been in, in five, six years," the former grappler said as he made his way to the show.

"Compounded by the fans who have always clamored for me to come back to this space, so even if it's not me actually wrestling, I still think this feels like a big deal," he continued.

Punk later mentioned the type of impact he wants to make with his return.

"I'm not going to break the internet. I'm going to break the world," the 41-year-old said.

Punk, during his WWE Backstage appearance, said that he will be back on the analysis show next week. The program airs every Tuesday at 11 p.m. EDT on FS1.

Punk was one of WWE's biggest stars, having held a world championship six times including a record-breaking reign as WWE Champion for 434 days. He enjoyed epic feuds with the likes of John Cena, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar.