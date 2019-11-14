Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The 2019 Game Awards will air live in select Cinemark theaters across the U.S.

Cinemark announced Thursday that the awards show will screen alongside the new movie Jumanji: The Next Level in December.

The Game Awards honors those in the video game and esports industry. The fifth annual ceremony will take place Dec. 12 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.

Canadian television personality and The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley confirmed the Cinemark screenings in a tweet Thursday.

"This year @thegameawards is coming to the big screen - Watch Game Awards live on 12/12 in 53 @Cinemark theaters across the US alongside the first screenings of @Jumanjimovie," the post reads.

God of War won Game of the Year at the 2018 ceremony over Marvel's Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, Monster Hunter: World, Celeste and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Jumanji: The Next Level is a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017). The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, and officially opens in theaters Dec. 13.