Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Sindel is the latest character coming to Mortal Kombat 11 in a new gameplay trailer for the fighting game sequel.

The clip, released on Thursday, features Sindel using her signature long, white hair to whip around opponents along with her deadly scream.

Sindel's brutal fatality move is also showcased as she uses her hair to bring in Nightwolf and scream in his face until he explodes.

Sindel will be available for Kombat Pack owners on Nov. 26 and then as a standalone character on Dec. 3.

The Kombat Pack expansion for Mortal Kombat 11, which retails for $39.99, also includes access to characters Shang Tsung, Nightwolf and The Terminator. The Joker of Batman fame and comic book anti-hero Spawn are also set to arrive for the game at a later date.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.