Famous birthdays for Nov. 14: Prince Charles, Condoleezza Rice

Prince Charles attends a meeting with former President Barack Obama in the Oval Office of the White House on March 19, 2015. The prince turns 71 on November 14. File Pool Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- French Impressionist painter Claude Monet, in 1840

-- Indian statesman Jawaharlal Nehru in 1889

-- Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren in 1907

-- U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., in 1908

-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali in 1922

-- Actor Veronica Lake in 1922

-- Astronaut Edward White, killed in a 1967 Apollo I launch pad fire, in 1930

-- King Hussein of Jordan in 1935

-- Writer P.J. O'Rourke in 1947 (age 72)

-- Musician Buckwheat Zydeco in 1947

-- Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, in 1948 (age 71)

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 1954 (age 65)

-- New Age singer/songwriter Yanni in 1954 (age 65)

-- Actor D.B. Sweeney in 1961 (age 58)

-- Actor Laura San Giacomo in 1962 (age 57)

-- Actor Patrick Warburton in 1964 (age 55)

-- Rapper Joseph Simmons of Run-D.M.C., also known as Run or Rev. Run, in 1964 (age 55)

-- Television newscaster Bill Hemmer in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor Josh Duhamel in 1972 (age 47)

-- Drummer Travis Barker in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor Olga Kurylenko in 1979 (age 40)

-- Actor Cory Michael Smith in 1986 (age 33)