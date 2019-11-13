Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson's kids had some pressing questions for Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

Clarkson's daughter, River, 5, and son, Remy, 3, interviewed Momoa about the DC Comics character during Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson said River and Remy are big fans of Aquaman, which opened in theaters in December 2018. Momoa will reprise the character in the sequel Aquaman 2.

River started by asking Momoa if he knows Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

"Ariel? Yes, Ariel's very sweet. She's very nice," Momoa said.

"She's also a redhead. I'm going to teach you about redheads someday," he jokingly added to Remy. "They're very passionate people."

River, who colored and gave Momoa a postcard addressed to "Aquaman," then asked where Aquaman goes to the bathroom.

"Everywhere!" Momoa answered.

"That's because you're in the water all the time," Clarkson added.

Momoa himself is parent to daughter Lola Ioani, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10, with wife Lisa Bonet. Momoa had a strong response when asked if Lola has started dating.

"No! No. Lola is a saint. She is going to be a nun," he joked.

Momoa said seeing Aquaman with Bonet and their children was a "perfect" experience.

"Wolfie's extremely emotional, so when I'd get hurt or beat up he'd be like crying. I'm like, 'Buddy. Papa's right here,'" he shared.

Momoa said in October that Aquaman 2 will be "way bigger" than the first film. He presently stars on the Apple TV+ series See, which premiered this month.