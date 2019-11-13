John Legend is People's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Singer, producer and television personality John Legend has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2019.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure," Legend told the publication. "Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"

Legend, 40, is an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winner. He is married to TV star Chrissy Teigen and the father of two children. He is also a coach on The Voice.

2008 Sexiest Man Alive Hugh Jackman took to Twitter to tease Legend about the honor.

"Dear John. Massive congrats on joining this prestigious group. 99% of the time People get it right. ie Blake, DJ. A a word of caution. There's the 1%. It's important you fall in w the right crowd. Enjoy your reign. HJ, @people @VancityReynolds @johnlegend @blakeshelton @TheRock," Jackman tweeted along with a short video of him showing Ryan Reynolds his People's Sexiest Man Alive cover.

Reynolds won the title in 2010.