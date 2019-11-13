Actress Morena Baccarin and her husband Ben McKenzie arrive at the screening of "Framing John DeLorean" at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 30 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Ben McKenzie is set to make his Broadway debut in "Grand Horizons" next month. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Gotham, Southland and The O.C. alum Ben McKenzie has signed on to make his Broadway debut in Bess Wohl's play Grand Horizons.

The cast of the Second Stage Theater production will also include Jane Alexander, James Cromwell, Priscilla Lopez, Maulik Pancholy, Ashley Park and Michael Urie, producers said.

"Excited. Come see us @2STNYC!" McKenzie tweeted on Tuesday.

Previews are to begin on Dec. 23, with an official opening night planned for Jan. 23 at The Hayes Theater in Manhattan. The limited run is expected to last 10 weeks.

"Bill and Nancy have spent 50 full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best," said a synopsis of the play.