Michelle Wolf announces new Netflix stand-up special for December

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Michelle Wolf announced on Instagram that she is bringing a new stand-up comedy special to Netflix on Dec. 10.

The comedian uploaded a poster for the special on Monday which is titled Joke Show.

"2nd baby December 10th. Mamas back," she captioned the image.

The special will feature Wolf discussing the differences between men and women, gender equality and why society should be less woke.

Joke Show is Wolfe's second stand-up special after she released Nice Lady on HBO in 2017. She was the host of Netflix talk show The Break with Michelle Wolf which was canceled after one season in 2018.

Netflix will also be releasing a new stand-up special from Tiffany Haddish on Dec. 3 titled Black Mitzvah and a stand-up special from John Crist titled I Ain't Prayin' For That on Nov. 28.