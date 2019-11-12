Will Ferrell (L) and Viveca Paulin Ferrell. The comedian's podcast, The Ron Burgundy Podcast has been nominated for multiple iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Conan O'Brien has received multiple iHeartRadio Podcast Award nominations for his podcast, "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien and Will Ferrell have received multiple iHeartRadio Podcast Award nominations including Podcast of the Year for their shows Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and The Ron Burgundy Podcast.

My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, Revisionist History, Stuff You Should Know, The Daily, The Dropout, The Joe Rogan Experience, The Read and The Shrink Next Door are also nominated for Podcast of the Year, iHeartRadio announced on Tuesday.

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and The Ron Burgundy Podcast are also nominated for Best Comedy Podcast alongside Comedy Bang Bang, My Dad Wrote A Porno, The 85 South Show, The Joe Rogan Experience and The Read.

Both shows are additionally nominated for Best Ad Read along with Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Pod Save America and Revisionist History.

Crime Junkie, Hit Man, Man In The Window, Root of Evil, The Clearing, The Shrink Next Door and White Lies are nominated for Best Crime Podcast while 30 for 30, Fantasy Footballers, Knuckleheads, Pardon My Take, Sports Wars, The Bill Simmons Podcast and The Heard with Colin Cowherd are nominated for Best Sports & Recreation Podcast.

Marc Maron, Aaron Mahnke, Bill Simmons, Glynn Washington, Jonathan Van Ness, Malcolm Gladwell and Roman Mars are up for Best Overall Host - Male. Rachel Maddow, Amanda Seales, Anna Sale, Holly Frey, Jenna Wortham, Kelly McEvers and Nora McInerny are nominated for Best Overall Host- Female.

The second annual iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will take place on Jan. 17 at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will honor the most entertaining and innovative podcasts of 2019, spanning 30 categories. The event will be broadcast and live streamed across iHeartMedia stations nationwide.