J.K. Simmons narrates 'A Man Called Ove' audiobook

Actor J.K. Simmons has recorded an audiobook edition of "A Man Called Ove." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning Whiplash actor J.K. Simmons has recorded an audiobook edition of Fredrik Backman's 2012 novel A Man Called Ove.

Simon & Schuster Audio is releasing it on Dec. 3. The story is about the unlikely friendship between a friendly young family and their curmudgeonly neighbor.

"Narrating this audiobook was an absolute joy," Simmons said in a press release. "Fredrik Backman has created a story that is simultaneously specific and universal; timely, and timeless. It was my great pleasure to spend time with these characters."

"A Man Called Ove is one of the most beloved novels of our time. J.K Simmons' emotionally charged performance is remarkable," added Chris Lynch, president and publisher of Simon & Schuster Audio. "He inhabits the voice of Frederik Backman's indelible character."

Simmons, 64, is also known for his roles in Counterpart, Law & Order, Oz, 21 Bridges, The Front Runner, Juno and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.