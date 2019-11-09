Famous birthdays for Nov. 9: Cory Hardrict, Eric Dane

Nick Lachey (L) turns 46 and Vanessa Lachey turns 39 on November 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Analeigh Tipton arrives at the Canadian premiere of "Mississippi Grind" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 16, 2015. The actor turns 31 on November 9. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Cory Hardrict attends the 16th annual BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26, 2016. The actor turns 40 on November 9. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Russian author Ivan Turgenev in 1818

-- Actor Marie Dressler in 1868

-- Actor Hedy Lamarr in 1914

-- Sargent Shriver, first director of the Peace Corps, in 1915

-- Former Vice President Spiro T. Agnew in 1918

-- Actor Dorothy Dandridge in 1922

-- Astronomer Carl Sagan in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Herzog in 1931 (age 88)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Gibson in 1935 (age 84)

-- Folk singer Mary Travers in 1936

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Tom Fogerty in 1941

-- Actor Robert David Hall in 1947 (age 72)

-- Bodybuilder/actor Lou Ferrigno in 1951 (age 68)

-- Musician Susan Tedeschi in 1970 (age 49)

-- Wrestler Chris Jericho, born Christopher Irvine, in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Eric Dane in 1972 (age 47)

-- Singer Nick Lachey in 1973 (age 46)

-- Rapper Sisqo, born Mark Andrews, in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor Cory Hardrict in 1979 (age 40)

-- Television personality Vanessa Lachey in 1980 (age 39)

-- Rapper French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, in 1984 (age 35)

-- Country musician Chris Lane in 1984 (age 35)

-- Actress Analeigh Tipton in 1988 (age 31)

-- Actor Nikki Blonsky in 1988 (age 31)