'Terminator: Dark Fate' stars imitate Arnold Schwarzenegger on 'A Little Late'

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The cast of Terminator: Dark Fate did its best impression of Arnold Schwarzenegger during Thursday's episode of A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta appeared on the NBC late-night talk show, where they answered questions as Schwarzenegger, their co-star in the new Terminator movie.

Davis riffed on Schwarzenegger's famous line from the original Terminator, "I'll be back," to answer how "he" orders his coffee.

"I'll have black," she said.

Boneta also imitated Schwarzenegger's heavy Austrian accent to answer how he wakes up in the morning.

"Good morning! I'm Arnold Schwarzenegger, and I'm awake now. Now, I must have my coffee in the morning and twenty-two hard boiled eggs to keep my body flexing," Boneta said.

Reyes then channeled Schwarzenegger to describe what it's like to watch one of "his" own movies.

"Oh, I love this one. This is called Kindergarten Cop, and I play a kindergarten cop," she said.

Luna finished by describing how he would ask a woman out on a date.

"Hey there. You look fantastic," he said. "No monkey business. Would you like to go on a bike ride? Down the boulevard?"

Terminator: Dark Fate is the sixth Terminator movie and a sequel to The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The film is directed by Tim Miller and stars Schwarzenegger as T-800 "Model 101" and Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor.

Terminator: Dark Fate opened in theaters last week.

Schwarzenegger recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he ate turkey testicles rather than rank his Expendables co-stars by talent. He also discussed his son-in-law Chris Pratt on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October.