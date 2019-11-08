Shawn Johnson shared her baby girl's name after welcoming the infant with husband Andrew East. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- New mom Shawn Johnson is introducing her baby girl.

The 27-year-old former Olympic gymnast shared her daughter's name, Drew Hazel, in an Instagram post Friday after welcoming the infant with her husband, Andrew East, last week.

Johnson said Drew is named after East, an NFL free agent who has played with the Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins.

"Drew Hazel East 8lbs 8oz 20.5 inches long 10/29/19," Johnson captioned the post. "Named after the most incredible person I know... her daddy. @andreweast @theeastbaby."

Johnson had announced her daughter's birth Monday on Instagram.

"You are our everything. Welcome to the world baby girl," she wrote.

Johnson shared her birth story in an Instagram post Thursday, saying she had a C-section after 22 hours of labor.

"I went in with such a stubborn mindset of thinking the only way I could bring our baby into the world was naturally," the star wrote. "At 14 hours when I chose to get an epidural I felt guilty. At 22 hours when we were told I had to get a c section I felt like I had failed. But after holding our sweet girl in my arms and being told everything went well and she had made it to us safely I could have cared less."

"My/our world no longer has anything to do with us but everything to do with her. It's all for her and I will forever do anything for this girl that I love more than I ever could imagine," she said. "A love no one can ever prepare you for."

Johnson had announced her pregnancy in April. She previously experienced a miscarriage in 2017.

Johnson is a four-time Olympic medalist in women's artistic gymnastics. She also won Dancing with the Stars Season 8 and competed again in Season 15.