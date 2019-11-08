Selena Gomez (R) and Gracie Teefey attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Frozen 2" on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez brought a special guest to the Los Angeles premiere of Frozen 2.

The 27-year-old singer and actress attended the event Thursday at the Dolby Theatre with her 6-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey.

Gomez and Teefey wore matching outfits from Marc Jacobs, which consisted of white floral print dresses and grey feather and sequin capes. The pair were all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

Gomez said on Instagram that Teefey had a great time at the premiere.

"Hope I'm officially the best big sissy ever now.. she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!" she wrote.

Frozen 2 stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad also attended the event. The animated Disney film is a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Frozen, and opens in theaters Nov. 22.

Gomez has two half-sisters: Teefey, the daughter of her mom, Mandy Teefey, and Brian Teefey, and Victoria Gomez, 5, the daughter of her dad, Ricardo Gomez, and Sara Gomez. She shared a video with Teefey and an empowering message in 2017.

"I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth," the star wrote.

Gomez released two new singles in October, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," and will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24.