Selena Gomez (R) and Gracie Teefey attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Frozen 2" on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Selena Gomez (R) and Gracie Teefey attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Frozen 2" on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Selena Gomez (R) and Gracie Teefey attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Frozen 2" on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Selena Gomez (R) and Gracie Teefey attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Frozen 2" on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez brought a special guest to the Los Angeles premiere of Frozen 2.
The 27-year-old singer and actress attended the event Thursday at the Dolby Theatre with her 6-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey.
Gomez and Teefey wore matching outfits from Marc Jacobs, which consisted of white floral print dresses and grey feather and sequin capes. The pair were all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet.
Gomez said on Instagram that Teefey had a great time at the premiere.
"Hope I'm officially the best big sissy ever now.. she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!" she wrote.
Frozen 2 stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad also attended the event. The animated Disney film is a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Frozen, and opens in theaters Nov. 22.
Gomez has two half-sisters: Teefey, the daughter of her mom, Mandy Teefey, and Brian Teefey, and Victoria Gomez, 5, the daughter of her dad, Ricardo Gomez, and Sara Gomez. She shared a video with Teefey and an empowering message in 2017.
"I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth," the star wrote.
Gomez released two new singles in October, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," and will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24.
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel attend 'Frozen II' premiere in LA
Cast member Kristen Bell voices Anna. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Idina Menzel voices Elsa. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Josh Gad voices Olaf. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Jonathan Groff voices Kristoff. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Selena Gomez (R) and her sister, Grace Teefey. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Actor Sterling K. Brown voices Mattias. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Wichayanee Piaklin. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Hadley Gannaway voices Young Anna. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Mattea Conforti voices Young Elsa. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Alfred Molina voices Agnarr. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Jeremy Sisto and his daughter, Charlie Ballerina Sisto (L), and son Bastian Kick Sisto. Sisto voices King Runeard.
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Evan Rachel Wood voices Iduna. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jordana Brewster. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Busy Philipps. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ashlee Simpson (R) and her husband Evan Ross pose with their daughter, Jagger Snow Ross, and her son, Bronx Wentz. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Martha Plimpton voices Yelana. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Jason Ritter voices Ryder. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teddi Mellencamp. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Rachel Matthews voices Honeymaren. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Menzel (R) and her husband, actor Aaron Lohr. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo