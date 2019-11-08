Camille Guaty reflected on her journey to motherhood after giving birth a baby boy, Morrison, with husband Sy Rhys Kaye. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Prison Break alum Camille Guaty is a new mom.

The 43-year-old actress confirmed in an Instagram post Thursday that she gave birth to her first child, a son named Morrison, with husband Sy Rhys Kaye on Tuesday.

Guaty experienced infertility issues prior to her pregnancy, and reflected on her journey to motherhood.

"Although the road was long, I always believed I was going to be a mother. As time passed and the battle became more difficult, it was just a matter of shifting my perspective," she wrote.

"Today I am a mother of a beautiful baby boy. God had a plan that I could have never seen. Keep believing for your miracle...I did," she told fans. "He's here...Morrison Rafael Kaye. Born October 5th, 2019."

Guaty told People she and Kaye chose the name Morrison after Kaye's grandfather Morris and Rafael after her dad.

Guaty announced in August that she was pregnant with the help of an egg donor. She and Kaye had spent six years trying to conceive, during which she underwent five failed rounds of in vitro fertilization and an intrauterine insemination.

"I had such faith that I was going to be a mother," Guaty told People at the time. "I didn't know how it was going to turn out, but I realized being a mother means nurturing a child in an environment that will help them grow and flourish. That's a family."

Guaty is known for playing Maricruz Delgado on Prison Break and Megan O'Brien on Scorpion. She has also appeared on The Vampire Diaries, How I Met Your Mother and The Exorcist.