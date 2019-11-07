Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Tiffany Haddish announced on Instagram Thursday that her new Netflix comedy special titled Black Mitzvah will be released Dec. 3.

Haddish discussed the special's title in a video addressed to fans.

"I'm Jewish by DNA. I did my 23andMe, I know what I am, a real Hebrew over here," Haddish said.

"And because of my father. I want to honor him and our ancestors," she continued. "I want to do something that represents growth and maturity and I want to teach. That's what I've been put on this planet to do is to teach and Judaism is all about that."

The stand-up set will feature the comedian getting in touch with her Jewish roots and reflecting on fame, the time she received a jumpsuit from Beyonce, her infamous New Year's Eve show in Miami and more, the streaming service said.

Haddish presented a Netflix comedy special in August that featured six other comedians titled They Ready.