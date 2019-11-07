Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Allison Holker confirm baby girl's birth

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker are parents to a baby girl.

The couple, both professional dancers, took to Instagram Wednesday after welcoming their second child together, daughter Zaia.

tWitch shared a black-and-white photo of his baby girl grasping onto Holker's finger.

"Zaia," he captioned the post, adding a baby emoji.

Holker shared the same picture on her own account.

"ZAIA BOSS 9 lbs 3 oz - 21 inches long," she wrote. "Healthy beautiful angel."

tWitch and Holker are also parents to son Maddox Laurel, 3, and Holker's daughter from a previous relationship, Weslie Renae, 11. The couple announced on Mother's Day in May they were expecting again.

"Being that it is Mother's Day, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to announce that we're having a baby," Holker said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

tWitch and Holker frequently shared videos of themselves performing dance routines together during Holker's pregnancy.

tWitch and Holker met during So You Think You Can Dance Season 7 and married in December 2013. Holker has since appeared as a pro on Dancing with the Stars.