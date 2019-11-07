Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey has selected Olive, Again as her new book club pick.

Winfrey, 65, announced the news Thursday while appearing with Olive, Again author Elizabeth Strout on CBS This Morning.

Olive, Again is a sequel to Strout's 2008 novel Olive Kitteridge. Olive Kitteridge was adapted as a 2014 HBO miniseries starring Frances McDormand as the title character.

Olive, Again follows Olive, a "stubborn and blunt" woman, from her 70s into her 80s. The book, made up of 13 short stories, explores Olive's second marriage and complicated relationship with her son.

Winfrey had nothing but praise for Strout, who won a Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for Olive Kitteridge.

"One of [Strout's] secret gifts is that she takes what is the ordinary and makes it extraordinary," Winfrey said. "Her gift is taking the simplest of things and turning them into something that feels real to us."

Winfrey confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday.

"My next @oprahsbookclub pick is going in a different direction than the last one: Olive, Again by @lizstrout. As cranky as Olive is, she teaches us so much about loneliness, empathy, & loss. All the things that make us human," she wrote.

My next @oprahsbookclub pick is going in a different direction than the last one: Olive, Again by @lizstrout. As cranky as Olive is, she teaches us so much about loneliness, empathy, & loss. All the things that make us human. Grab a copy here: https://t.co/xm0Kaerpsj #ReadWithUs pic.twitter.com/o02z1XKFuE— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 7, 2019

Winfrey revived her Oprah's Book Club on Apple TV+ this fall. Ta-Nehisi Coates' debut novel, The Water Dancer, was her first book club pick of the revival.