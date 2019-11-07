Ian Ziering's wife files for divorce after split

Ian Ziering (L) and Erin Ziering attend the Las Vegas premiere of "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming" in 2017. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

Ian Ziering (L) and Erin Ziering attend the Entertainment Weekly San Diego Comic-Con party in 2018. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Ian Ziering (top left), pictured with Erin Ziering (top right) and their daughters, is officially headed for divorce. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Ian Ziering's wife, Erin Ziering, has filed for divorce in the wake of their split.

Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday that Erin Ziering, née Ludwig, filed for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles, less than a week after Ziering announced the pair's separation.

People confirmed the news Thursday and said Erin Ziering cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split. Ziering and Erin Ziering are seeking joint custody of their two daughters, Mia Loren, 8, and Penna Mae, 6.

Erin Ziering requested physical custody of Mia and Penna, with Ziering to have visitation time. Erin Ziering is also asking for Ziering to pay attorney's fees.

Ziering announced his separation from Erin Ziering in an Instagram post Oct. 31 after more than nine years of marriage.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up. With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart," the actor said.

Erin Ziering said in her own post that Ziering initiated the split.

"After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up," she said. "The girls and I are doing great and finding gratitude and love in our new life together and rebuilding."

Erin Ziering and her daughters attended a screening of Playing with Fire together over the weekend.

Ziering is known for playing Steve Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210 and its spinoff BH90210. Fans petitioned for a second season of BH90210 in September following its Season 1 finale.