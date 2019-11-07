Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Henry Golding is open to playing the "iconic role" of James Bond.

The 32-year-old actor discussed the possibility of him becoming the new Bond during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Host Jimmy Fallon showed a chart of Las Vegas betting odds that had Golding at 10:1 odds to replace Daniel Craig as Bond following No Time to Die. Other prospects include Richard Madden, Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba.

Golding said he would bet on Elba if he wasn't able to bet on himself.

"Idris Elba. Who wants to see Idris kick some butt? He's amazing," he said.

Golding did say he's open to taking on the role himself.

"If you're a male movie star, it is literally the most iconic role possible. You'd be an absolute idiot not to sort of think and aspire for a role like that. So, who knows?" he said.

Golding shared similar sentiments in an interview with E! News in October.

"It is the leading man's character. It is the character that every single male actor in the whole universe would love to play," he said of Bond. "I'd be an idiot not to say that of course I'd love to throw in my sort of two cents or my keys into the pile."

Golding is known for starring in Crazy Rich Asians and A Simple Favor. He stars with Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke in the new movie Last Christmas, which opens in theaters Friday.