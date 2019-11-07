Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Mom-to-be Ashley Graham says she's expecting a baby boy.

The 32-year-old model discussed her pregnancy and her unborn son during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Graham is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin. She told host Ellen DeGeneres she is due in January and is "feeling good" but very pregnant.

"There's no more time for naps, so I've just been kind of working out in between everything. It's kind of wild," she said.

Graham also said she experienced "pregnancy brain," or a pregnancy-induced brain fog, during a recent glam session with her makeup artist.

"After she sent the six photos, I realized I had given her the wrong phone number," she said. "Someone sent back a thumbs up, and it wasn't me. So there's photos of me out and about in the world."

Graham announced her unborn baby's sex during a lightning round of questions with DeGeneres.

"I'm going to be a mommy to a boy! I'm having a boy!" she shared.

Graham had announced her pregnancy in August. She showed off her baby bump in a formfitting dress while attending the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards this week.