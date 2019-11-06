Ron Perlman attends the Beverly Hills premiere of "Fahrenheit 11/9" in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ron Perlman (L) filed for divorce from Opal Stone Perlman six months after he was spotted kissing Allison Dunbar. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Actor Ron Perlman is headed for divorce.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Perlman, 69, filed for divorce from his wife, jewelry and fashion designer Opal Stone Perlman, Tuesday in Los Angeles after more than 38 years of marriage.

Perlman listed the date of separation as May 10, according to TMZ. The pair have two adult children, daughter Blake and son Brandon, and Perlman is open to paying spousal support.

The news comes nearly six months after Perlman was spotted kissing actress Allison Dunbar, who appeared on his Crackle series, StartUp. Perlman and Dunbar were seen together May 15, days after the date of separation.

Perlman and Opal Perlman married on Valentine's Day in February 1981. People said the pair were last photographed together in April 2018.

Perlman is known for playing Clay Morrow on the FX series Sons of Anarchy. He also played the title character in Hellboy (2004) and its sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army.