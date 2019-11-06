Lady Gaga said her cosmetics company, Haus Laboratories, embraces all gender identities and racial backgrounds. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga says she created her makeup line to be inclusive to everyone.

The 33-year-old singer discussed her vision for her cosmetics company, Haus Laboratories, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Elle published Wednesday.

Lady Gaga explained how she had a hands-on role in creating the line, which rejects traditional ideas about beauty.

"I wanted to do it because (a), I had the time -- I wanted to put everything into it, which I do with everything I do. I don't just put a company together, hire a staff, and have them do it," the star said.

"And (b), I felt that I had the platform and had built the foundation around what I stand for, so that when this company came out, it would be a rebellion in a kind way against the status quo of beauty as it is today, which is in many ways on social media, a competition," she added.

Lady Gaga said Haus Laboratories, which launched in September, embraces all gender identities and racial backgrounds.

"This company exists in an influential space in culture where we say, 'Our Haus. Your Rules.' And everyone is welcome -- all gender identities," the singer said.

"All gender identities, all racial identities, everyone, every age," she added. "This is for everyone."

Lady Gaga also discussed her mental health, sharing how she self-harmed for "a long time." Her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, said on CBS This Morning in October that Lady Gaga started struggling with anxiety and depression in middle school.

Lady Gaga released her fifth studio album, Joanne, in 2016. She will star in an adaptation of the Sara Gay Forden book The House of Gucci.