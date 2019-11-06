Courtney B. Vance named president of SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Courtney B. Vance (L) and Angela Bassett arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Courtney B. Vance has become the president of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Actor Courtney B. Vance has been appointed president of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, a non-profit organization helping performers prepare for success.

Vance will transition into the role at the organization's annual Patron of the Artists Awards on Nov. 7 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles. The ceremony is honoring Jennifer Aniston, Greg Berlanti, Ava DuVernay and Mark Ruffalo.

Current President JoBeth Williams is set to retire after 10 years of serving as president.

Vance's tenure will begin with the launch of the Entertainment Industry Council which will advise the Foundation on its work supporting performers through all stages of their career.

J.J. Abrams, Jon Feltheimer, Randy Freer, Jim Giannopoulos, Alan Horn, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Donna Langley, Chris Meledandri, Lachlan Murdoch, Ryan Murphy, David Nevins, Richard Plepler, Shonda Rhimes, Tom Rothman, Jennifer Salke, Ann Sarnoff, Steven Spielberg and Dana Walden will serve as the inaugural Entertainment Industry Council members.

Vance is best known for starring as Johnnie Cochran in FX's The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. He will next be seen in upcoming HBO series Lovecraft Country and Netflix film Uncorked.

"The SAG-AFTRA Foundation is a vital organization and it is a privilege to shine a light on it in my new role as president. My parents raised us to be helpers and just as there are no small roles, there are no small jobs. This is an opportunity to help people and educate artists who are the backbone of our industry," Vance said in a statement.

"JoBeth set a high bar and I look forward to building upon her legacy with our new Entertainment Industry Council and our Actor's Council. Together, we will raise increased funding for our assistance and our scholarship funds, and continue creating more robust, free programs for our artists. I can't wait to get started," he continued.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation provides free resources to its members including free audition preparation classes, access to voiceover studios and panels on the business side of acting.

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists functions as a union for actors.

BH90210 star Gabrielle Carteris was re-elected in August to another two-year term as president of SAG-AFTRA.