Catherine Deneuve recovering from stroke in Paris hospital

Catherine Deneuve is recovering from a mild stroke according to a statement released by her reps. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- French actor Catherine Deneuve was recovering in a Paris hospital after having a ischemic stroke this week, her family announced.

The 76-year-old's family described the stroke as limited and reversible.

A source told People that Deneuve suffered the stroke on the set of the movie De Son Vivant Tuesday afternoon. Her agent, Claire Bondel, said it caused "no motor function deficit" according to Deadline, but added that Deneuve would need to take time off.

The location of the hospital that admitted Deneuve was not disclosed.

Deneuve told Variety in 2016 that director Jacques Demy saw her in the film Ladies Man when she was 17. That led Demy to cast her in his musical The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. They collaborated again on The Young Girls of Rochefort, Donkey Skin and A Slightly Pregnant Man.

Roman Polanski's 1965 Repulsion garnered Deneuve her first critics nomination from the New York Film Critics Circle. Luis Bunuel's 1967 Belle de Jour earned Deneuve her first BAFTA nomination and Regis Wargnier's 1992 Indochine her first and only Oscar nomination.

American films Deneuve appeared in include the Stuart Rosenberg's 1969 The April Fools co-starring Jack Lemmon, Tony Scott's 1983 vampire movie The Hunger co-starring David Bowie and Peter Hyams' 2001 Alexandre Dumas adaptation The Musketeer.

Deneuve's latest film, The Truth, premiered at the Venice Film Festival and will play at AFI Fest this month.