Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Ronny Chieng will host the 2019 International Emmy Awards.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced in a press release Tuesday that Chieng, 33, will host the awards show Nov. 25 in New York.

Chieng serves as a senior correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He previously starred on the Australian series Ronny Chieng: International Student, and made his feature film debut in Crazy Rich Asians.

The International Emmys confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday.

"Stand-up comedian & actor @ronnychieng, a correspondent on @TheDailyShow with Trevor Noah and star of @CrazyRichMovie, will host the 47th International Emmy Awards Gala," the post reads.

In addition, model Iman and actor Conleth Hill will present special awards at the International Emmys. Iman will present the Directorate Award to CNN's Christiane Amanpour, while Hill will present the Founders Award to Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Hill played Varys on the HBO series.

The International Emmys recognizes television produced outside the U.S. and U.S. series produced in languages other than English.

Chieng attended the Primetime Emmy Awards in September, where The Daily Show was nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

Netflix announced in a press release Tuesday that Chieng will star in the new standup comedy special Asian Comedian Destroys America! Chieng, born in Malaysia and raised in the U.S., Singapore and Australia, will recount his journey to America in the new show, which premieres Dec. 17.