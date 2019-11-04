Shawn Johnson gives birth to baby girl: 'Our everything'

Shawn Johnson welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Andrew East. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Shawn Johnson is a new mom.

The 27-year-old former Olympic gymnast took to Instagram Monday after welcoming her first child, a daughter, with her husband, Andrew East.

Johnson shared a black-and-white photo of herself holding her baby girl as East embraces them both.

"You are our everything. Welcome to the world baby girl. @andrewdeast @theeastbaby @thefamilyeast," she captioned the post.

East, an NFL free agent, posted a video with Johnson and their daughter on his own account.

"what up @theeastbaby @shawnjohnson @thefamilyeast #family," he wrote.

Fellow gymnast Nastia Liukin, professional dancer Derek Hough and paralympic snowboarder Amy Purdy were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Cannot wait to meet my new little goddaughter," Liukin, Johnson's former Olympic teammate, wrote. "love you guys so much!!!!!"

"FINALLY!!!!!!!! So happy for you," Hough, who was partnered with Johnson in Dancing with the Stars Season 15, said.

Johnson and East announced in April they were expecting following a miscarriage in 2017. Johnson experienced complications during her pregnancy but learned in July that her baby is genetically healthy.

"There was so much fear that we felt like was relieved when we found out the baby didn't have the predicted complications," East said in a video post at the time.

"Getting those results back was a huge weight lifted off our hearts," Johnson added.

Johnson competed at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, where she won a team silver medal, and a gold medal and two silver medals in individual events. She retired from competitive gymnastics in 2012.