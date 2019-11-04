Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Actors and siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson are launching a new podcast Monday titled Sibling Revelry.

The actress posted a trailer of the podcast on Instagram Sunday featuring herself and Oliver working behind-the-scenes along with which celebrity guests will appear including Bobby Lee and Jimmy Kimmel.

The clip also teased the show featuring a phone call with their mother, Goldie Hawn. Kate and Oliver are the offspring of Hawn and her ex-husband Bill Hudson.

Sibling Revelry will explore what it's like to grow up with brothers and sisters, family dynamics, the human mind, body and more. Kate and Oliver will also be interviewing other siblings.

"I have a good feeling about our little idea and I feel that people will really have fun listening and find it relatable. My big hope is that we can inspire people to understand their differences with their siblings and family and always move towards more closeness and connection because that's what we need more in this world," Kate said.