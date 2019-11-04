Kacey Musgraves to host star-studded Christmas special

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Country music star Kacey Musgraves will host a star-studded Christmas special in November.

Amazon announced in a press release Monday that Musgraves, 31, will celebrate the holidays inThe Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, premiering Nov. 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

The special is narrated by Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy. Camila Cabello, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Fred Armison, Lana Del Rey and Troye Sivan will join Musgraves to perform holiday favorites.

In addition, the Radio City Rockettes will perform alongside Musgraves during her song "Ribbons and Bows." Kendall Jenner will also appear as a special guest.

"I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I've ever done before," Musgraves said in a statement. "What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I'm so proud of."

"My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It's a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It's heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real," she added.

Amazon will release an official soundtrack for the special Nov. 29, the same day as the show's premiere.

Musgraves promoted the special in a tweet Monday.

"'The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show' is coming to you full of festive comedy & musical moments featuring many of the incredible talents you know & love (including my actual Nana!)," she wrote.

Musgraves released the holiday album A Very Kacey Christmas in October 2016. Her most recent album, Golden Hour, debuted in March 2018.