Google honors actor Will Rogers with new Doodle

Google is paying homage to actor and personality Will Rogers with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating what would have been the 140th birthday of actor, filmmaker, humorist and personality Will Rogers with a new Doodle.

Rogers, the son of a Cherokee senator, was born in 1879 at Rogers Ranch in Oologah, Okla., in Cherokee Territory.

He grew up learning how to rope and ride, getting so good at rope tricks that he started touring the world as The Cherokee Kid and ended up on Broadway.

Rogers' film career started in 1922 with The Ropin' Fool, which he produced and starred in. He also appeared in speaking roles in A Connecticut Yankee and State Fair.

The film star was one of the most popular actors in Hollywood in 1934. He also appeared on a radio show, wrote a bestselling book, penned newspaper column and served as a commentator during the Great Depression.

Rogers' childhood home is now a museum with his life also inspiring the musical The Will Rogers Follies. A second museum is located in Claremore, Okla., along with a State Historic Park in Palisades, Cali.

Google's homepage features animated artwork of Rogers on a horse twirling his rope in the air to complete the Google logo.

Google Arts & Culture is looking back at Rogers' life in collaboration with the leader of the Cherokee Nation, Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.